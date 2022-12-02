Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPLK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

