SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $33.22 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.72.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

