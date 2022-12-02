Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

