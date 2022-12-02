FY2026 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reduced by Analyst

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Seagen in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $11.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. Cowen dropped their target price on Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.91. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.