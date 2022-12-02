Elbit Systems Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

ESLT opened at $170.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.64. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $147.00 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

