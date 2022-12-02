Elbit Systems Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.
Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.