Brokers Issue Forecasts for CubeSmart’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

