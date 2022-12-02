Post Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Post in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Post’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $94.09 on Friday. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 72.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

