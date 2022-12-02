JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €15.10 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €15.10 ($15.57) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €20.40 ($21.03) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.89) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €17.58 ($18.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.07 and its 200-day moving average is €15.29. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($27.86) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($38.04).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

