Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

