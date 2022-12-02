Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 1,913 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,913 ($22.89) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($46.66) to GBX 3,300 ($39.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.32) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($50.72) to GBX 3,620 ($43.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

JET stock opened at GBX 1,991 ($23.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,576.50 ($54.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,548.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,522.53.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

