FY2023 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corteva in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

