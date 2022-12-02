Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,950 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,950 ($35.29) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,200 ($38.28) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.28) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.50) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.48) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($41.87) price objective on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,934.60 ($35.11).

Shell Price Performance

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,350 ($28.11) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,341.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,261.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,557 ($30.59).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

