Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €64.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($58.76) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.20) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($53.09) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ETR:G24 opened at €52.56 ($54.19) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.93. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a twelve month high of €63.20 ($65.15).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

