BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 560 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 560 ($6.70) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 238.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BP.B. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.10) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.58) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 527 ($6.30) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.70) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £33.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.62. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.50 ($2.27).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.