FY2024 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for FUJIFILM in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for FUJIFILM’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

