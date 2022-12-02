Fmr LLC Purchases 80,052 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $144,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,702,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

IJT stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $141.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

