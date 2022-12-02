8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 8X8 worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 8X8 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 274,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 202,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 8X8 by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $498.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.42.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 44,749 shares of company stock worth $195,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

