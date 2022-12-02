23,087 Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,087 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

