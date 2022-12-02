Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Banner by 32.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banner by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth about $2,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Banner by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.