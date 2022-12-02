Fmr LLC Buys 1,148,380 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148,380 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Cano Health worth $136,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,816,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 861,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 42.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% in the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CANO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

