First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113,366 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.26% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $135,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,482 shares of company stock worth $2,302,094. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

