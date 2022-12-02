Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,416 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.59% of Ameren worth $137,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Ameren Stock Down 0.7 %

AEE stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

