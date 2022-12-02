Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $49,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Shares of ABMD opened at $377.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

