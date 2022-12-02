Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.61% of IDACORP worth $139,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

