Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,710 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.56% of Spirit Airlines worth $143,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,143.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 209.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 250,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 169,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

