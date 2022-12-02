Fmr LLC Sells 124,315 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,315 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of Kforce worth $140,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 5,905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,612 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 279,462 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kforce by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

