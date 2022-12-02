Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 240,810 Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

HYZN opened at $1.79 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

