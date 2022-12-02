Fmr LLC Has $142.56 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.93% of Vontier worth $142,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vontier by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Activity at Vontier

Vontier Price Performance

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $32.31.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.