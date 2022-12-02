TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,376 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.48% of TELUS worth $145,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

