Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,235,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,249 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $146,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 81,116 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,606,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.42%.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

