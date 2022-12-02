Fmr LLC Acquires 1,157,777 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,250,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157,777 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $148,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

KE Stock Down 1.3 %

KE Profile

NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of -2.10. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.