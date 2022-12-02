Critical Comparison: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shell and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 2 4 0 2.67 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Shell’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $272.66 billion 0.77 $20.10 billion $11.46 5.07 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million 6.23 $6.54 million $0.25 4.64

This table compares Shell and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 11.56% 19.72% 8.50% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 83.72% 108.33% 108.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.0%. Shell pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 116.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Shell beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

