Fmr LLC Purchases 472,441 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $152,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

