Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

