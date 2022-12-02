Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
