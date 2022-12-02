Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at UBS Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.91 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.