Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

