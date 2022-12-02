Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $22.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.30.
Constellium Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Constellium stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
