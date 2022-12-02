Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $22.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Constellium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

