Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,350 ($52.04) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,232.22.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DEO opened at $190.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.12. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.