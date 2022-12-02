Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,350 ($52.04) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,232.22.
Diageo Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of DEO opened at $190.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.12. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
