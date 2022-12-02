Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Issued By HC Wainwright

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portage Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.22.

Portage Biotech Stock Up 26.5 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRTG. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $7.44 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

