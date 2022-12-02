Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$152.34.

BMO opened at C$133.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.33. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$113.73 and a 1 year high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$89.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

