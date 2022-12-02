Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Portage Biotech Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22.
Portage Biotech Trading Up 26.5 %
PRTG opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.38. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
