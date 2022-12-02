Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issued By Wedbush

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. CL King raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 294.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.