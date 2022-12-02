Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.56 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $10.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.67. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

