National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$70.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

