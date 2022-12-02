FY2023 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
OrganiGram Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.10 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
Institutional Trading of OrganiGram
OrganiGram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
