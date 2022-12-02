FY2023 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.10 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 4.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 4.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 14.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

