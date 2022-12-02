Small Cap Consu Weighs in on Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $24.22 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $362.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,642,034 shares in the company, valued at $29,014,740.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $441,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,642,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,014,740.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $293,594.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,301.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,734 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 509,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

