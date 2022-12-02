FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.94) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

