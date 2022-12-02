FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 7.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $44.53 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.