BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.78. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.39.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

