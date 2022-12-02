Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.
Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.40.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
